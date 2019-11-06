NFL
L.A. Chargers at Oakland TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Midland at UNO Radio: 1180 Noon
Bryant at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Southwestern at TCU TV: FSN 7 p.m.
Seattle at Washington State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
Western Illinois at Indiana TV: BTN 9 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Louisiana at Coastal Carolina TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Temple at South Florida TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
GOLF
Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
LPGA: Japan Classic TV: Golf 9 p.m.
European: Turkish Airlines Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Thur.
NBA
Boston at Charlotte TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Clippers TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
SOCCER
FIFA U-17 World Cup round of 16 TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.
SEC women’s semifinal, Florida vs. Arkansas TV: SEC 3:30 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup round of 16 TV: FS2 4:50 p.m.
SEC women’s semi, South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Stanford men at Oregon State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
United States women vs. Sweden TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
