NFL

L.A. Chargers at Oakland TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Midland at UNO Radio: 1180 Noon

Bryant at Rutgers TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Southwestern at TCU TV: FSN 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington State TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

Western Illinois at Indiana TV: BTN 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

Temple at South Florida TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

GOLF

Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

LPGA: Japan Classic TV: Golf 9 p.m.

European: Turkish Airlines Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Thur.

NBA

Boston at Charlotte TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

FIFA U-17 World Cup round of 16 TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

SEC women’s semifinal, Florida vs. Arkansas TV: SEC 3:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup round of 16 TV: FS2 4:50 p.m.

SEC women’s semi, South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Stanford men at Oregon State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

United States women vs. Sweden TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

