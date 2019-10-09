Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL

N.Y. Giants at New England TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

AL: Tampa Bay at Houston TV: FS1 6:07 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State TV: ESPNU 8:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Papio vs. Millard North TV: KXVO Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Penn State at Indiana TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Utah at USC TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Purdue TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Stanford at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.

GOLF

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 7 a.m.

PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.

European: Italian Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Fri.

NBA PRESEASON

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 6:30 a.m.

Minnesota at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

World championships TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

SOCCER

Northern Ireland at Netherlands TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Connecticut at Washington TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

