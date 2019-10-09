Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
N.Y. Giants at New England TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
AL: Tampa Bay at Houston TV: FS1 6:07 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Syracuse at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State TV: ESPNU 8:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Papio vs. Millard North TV: KXVO Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Penn State at Indiana TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Utah at USC TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Purdue TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Stanford at UCLA TV: Pac12 10 p.m.
GOLF
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 7 a.m.
PGA Tour: Houston Open TV: Golf 2 p.m.
European: Italian Open TV: Golf 3 a.m. Fri.
NBA PRESEASON
Brooklyn vs. L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 6:30 a.m.
Minnesota at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
World championships TV: NBCSN 9 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
SOCCER
Northern Ireland at Netherlands TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.
WNBA FINALS
Connecticut at Washington TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.