NFL

Dallas at Chicago TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Furman at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois at North Carolina TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Virginia at Rutgers TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Connecticut at Seton Hall TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Alabama TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Maryland at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Louisville at Ohio State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Florida State TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Michigan TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NJCAA: Miss. Gulf Coast vs. Lackawanna TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge TV: Golf Noon

Australian Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.

European: Mauritius Open TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.

NBA

Houston at Toronto TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Brighton at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Prolific (Calif.) at Scottsdale Hillcrest (Ariz.) TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

