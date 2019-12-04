NFL
Dallas at Chicago TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Furman at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois at North Carolina TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Virginia at Rutgers TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Connecticut at Seton Hall TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
Iowa State at Alabama TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Maryland at North Carolina State TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Louisville at Ohio State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
Michigan State at Florida State TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Michigan TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NJCAA: Miss. Gulf Coast vs. Lackawanna TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge TV: Golf Noon
Australian Open TV: Golf 7 p.m.
European: Mauritius Open TV: Golf 2:30 a.m.
NBA
Houston at Toronto TV: NBA 6:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Brighton at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Prolific (Calif.) at Scottsdale Hillcrest (Ariz.) TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
