Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
Atlanta-Milwaukee or Chicago White Sox-Houston TV: MLB 7 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Memphis Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
Web.com: LECOM Health Challenge TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Greenbrier Classic TV: Golf 2:30 p.m.
LPGA: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN Noon
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Formula One practice TV: ESPN2 3:55 a.m.
TENNIS
Wimbledon TV: ESPN 6 a.m.
MMA
Professional Fighters League TV: NBCSN 8 p.m.
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State TV: NBA 2 p.m.
Miami at Sacramento TV: NBA 4 p.m.
Memphis vs. San Antonio TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah TV: NBA 8 p.m.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
USA Games TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
WNBA
Los Angeles at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
