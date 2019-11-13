NFL

Pittsburgh at Cleveland TV: Fox, NFL Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Penn State at Georgetown TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

Towson at Florida TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Mississippi State TV: SEC 6 p.m.

San Jose State at Arizona TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Seton Hall TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

Central Connecticut at Arizona State TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sam Houston State at Texas Tech TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Morgan State at Nebraska Radio: 105.9 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Buffalo at Kent State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Pittsburgh TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic TV: Golf Noon

Nedbank Golf Challenge TV: Golf 2 a.m.

NBA

Dallas at New York TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Denver TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Euro 2020: Turkey vs. Iceland TV: ESPN2 10:50 a.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal TV: FS2 1:20 p.m.

Euro 2020: Kosovo vs. Czech Republic TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinal TV: FS2 4:50 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Nitto Finals TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 2 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Michigan State at Michigan TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wisconsin at Minnesota TV: BTN 8 p.m.

