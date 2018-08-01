Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Baltimore vs. Chicago TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
MLB
Kansas City at White Sox TV: FSN Radio: 1180, 97.3 1 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 7:05 p.m.
PCL
Las Vegas at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
Bridgestone Invitational TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA: Barracuda Championship TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
European: Fiji International TV: Golf 11 p.m.
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 5 a.m.
BASKETBALL
The Basketball Tournament semifinals TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ottawa at Toronto TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League TV: NBCSN 8 p.m.
SOCCER
Women: United States vs. Brazil TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
WNBA
Dallas at Indiana TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 9 p.m.
