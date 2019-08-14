Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON

Green Bay at Baltimore TV: KETV 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

MLB

L.A. Dodgers at Miami or Seattle at Detroit (noon) TV: MLB 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia or Mets at Atlanta TV: MLB 6 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at Nashville Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 8 a.m.

Korn Ferry: Nationwide CH Championship TV: Golf 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 4 a.m. Fri.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

Caribbean vs. Australia TV: ESPN Noon

New England vs. Southeast TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Asia Pacific vs. Latin America TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

Midwest vs. Great Lakes TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 6 p.m.

NASCAR Trucks: UNOH 200 TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 Noon

Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

