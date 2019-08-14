Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Green Bay at Baltimore TV: KETV 6:30 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
MLB
L.A. Dodgers at Miami or Seattle at Detroit (noon) TV: MLB 2 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia or Mets at Atlanta TV: MLB 6 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Nashville Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 8 a.m.
Korn Ferry: Nationwide CH Championship TV: Golf 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
European: Czech Masters TV: Golf 4 a.m. Fri.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
Caribbean vs. Australia TV: ESPN Noon
New England vs. Southeast TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Asia Pacific vs. Latin America TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
Midwest vs. Great Lakes TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Trucks qualifying TV: FS1 6 p.m.
NASCAR Trucks: UNOH 200 TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 Noon
Western & Southern Open TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
