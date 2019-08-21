Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL PRESEASON
Green Bay vs. Oakland TV: KETV 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami TV: Fox 7 p.m.
MLB
Kansas City at Boston TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 Noon
San Francisco at Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis or Miami at Atlanta (6:20) TV: MLB 6:45 p.m.
JIP: Toronto-Dodgers or Yankees-Oakland (8:37) TV: MLB 9:10 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at New Orleans Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA: CP Women’s Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon
Korn Ferry: Albertsons Boise Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.
European: Scandinavian Invitational TV: Golf 4 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International semifinal TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
U.S. semifinal TV: ESPN 6:10 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS: Minnesota at Kansas City TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.
WNBA
Indiana at Los Angeles TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.
AURORA GAMES
Basketball TV: ESPNU 6:10 p.m.
