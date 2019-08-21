Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Thursday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL PRESEASON

Green Bay vs. Oakland TV: KETV 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami TV: Fox 7 p.m.

MLB

Kansas City at Boston TV: FSN Radio: 97.3 Noon

San Francisco at Cubs TV: MLB Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis or Miami at Atlanta (6:20) TV: MLB 6:45 p.m.

JIP: Toronto-Dodgers or Yankees-Oakland (8:37) TV: MLB 9:10 p.m.

PCL

Omaha at New Orleans Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA: CP Women’s Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon

Korn Ferry: Albertsons Boise Open TV: Golf 5 p.m.

European: Scandinavian Invitational TV: Golf 4 a.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

International semifinal TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

U.S. semifinal TV: ESPN 6:10 p.m.

SOCCER

MLS: Minnesota at Kansas City TV: ESPN 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana at Los Angeles TV: CBSSN 9:30 p.m.

AURORA GAMES

Basketball TV: ESPNU 6:10 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests