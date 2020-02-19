MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne Radio: 1180 6 p.m.
South Florida at Wichita State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa TV: ESPN Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Temple TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Oregon State at Arizona TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Michigan State at Nebraska TV: FS1 Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.
Santa Clara at BYU TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona State TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
USC at Colorado TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
UNC Asheville at Radford TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
Stanford at Washington TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
UCLA at Utah TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.
Hawaii at UC Riverside TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clemson at Syracuse TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Louisville at Georgia Tech TV: FSN Plus 5 p.m.
Michigan State at Purdue TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.
UNO at Western Illinois Radio: 1290 7 p.m.
North Carolina State at Miami TV: ACC 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.
Mississippi State at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Northern Iowa at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.
NBA
Brooklyn at Philadelphia TV: TNT 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
DC Aquinas at Columbus Scotus TV: NCN (Cox 116) 7:30 p.m.
