MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne Radio: 1180 6 p.m.

South Florida at Wichita State TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa TV: ESPN Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Temple TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Oregon State at Arizona TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska TV: FS1 Radio: 590 7:30 p.m.

Santa Clara at BYU TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona State TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

USC at Colorado TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

UNC Asheville at Radford TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

Stanford at Washington TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

UCLA at Utah TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at St. Mary’s TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga TV: ESPN2 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC Riverside TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Clemson at Syracuse TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Louisville at Georgia Tech TV: FSN Plus 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Purdue TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Arkansas TV: SEC 6 p.m.

UNO at Western Illinois Radio: 1290 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at Miami TV: ACC 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame TV: FSN Plus 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Auburn TV: SEC 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Northern Iowa at Wisconsin TV: BTN 8 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open TV: Golf 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: WGC-Mexico Championship TV: Golf 1 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Philadelphia TV: TNT 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

DC Aquinas at Columbus Scotus TV: NCN (Cox 116) 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started