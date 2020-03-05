Today's Top Events
...POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS FIRE CONDITIONS TOMORROW... .GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES WILL BE NEAR 60 DEGREES IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA. RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL DROP BELOW 20 PERCENT AS DRY MID LEVELS WILL BE MIXED DOWN TO THE SURFACE WITH STRONG MID LEVEL WINDS. SURFACE WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO GUST UP TO 50 MPH MAKING ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP HARD TO CONTROL. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDTY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA/VALLEY HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 069, 079, 080, 090, AND 091.FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030, 042, 043, 044, 045, 050, 051, 052, 053, 065, 066, 067, 068, 078, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, AND 093. * WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH * HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT. * HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO NEBRASKA CITY. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&
