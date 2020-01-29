WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: College of Saint Mary at Roosevelt (at Rosemont, Illinois) 8:15 p.m.: College of Saint Mary vs. Judson (at Rosemont, Illinois)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Elkhorn vs. Bennington (at Norris Middle School, Firth) 7:15 p.m.: Bellevue East at Elkhorn South 7:30 p.m.: West Point Guardian Angels at Mead, Louisville at Weeping Water 7:45 p.m.: Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County at Conestoga

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Bellevue East at Elkhorn South 6 p.m.: Arlington at Syracuse, Platteview at Wahoo 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Mercy at Omaha Duchesne 7 p.m.: Norris at Bennington 7:15 p.m.: Blair at Elkhorn 7:30 p.m.: Omaha Central at Omaha Marian

