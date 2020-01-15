S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.: Gretna at Grand Island. 7: Lincoln East at Om. Central. 7:15: Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, Om. Burke at Om. Northwest, Bellevue East at Om. Bryan, Om. Creighton Prep at Millard South, Millard West at Om. Benson, Om. South at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South at Om. North, Weeping Water at Fort Calhoun. 7:30: Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Boys Town, Om. Skutt at Blair, Platteview at Wahoo, Ralston at Norris, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont. 7:45: Bellevue Cornerstone at Om. Christian
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: Gretna at Grand Island. 5:15: Lincoln East at Om. Central. 5:30: Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, Om. Burke at Om. Northwest, Bellevue East at Om. Bryan, Om. Marian at Millard South, Millard West at Om. Benson, Om. South at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South at Om. North. 5:45: Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont. 6: Om. Skutt at Blair, Platteview at Wahoo, Weeping Water at Fort Calhoun. 7: Boys Town at Mead. 7:30: Om. Gross at Om. Mercy, Lincoln Christian at Louisville. 7:45: Om. Roncalli at Plattsmouth
