S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.: Gretna at Grand Island. 7: Lincoln East at Om. Central. 7:15: Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, Om. Burke at Om. Northwest, Bellevue East at Om. Bryan, Om. Creighton Prep at Millard South, Millard West at Om. Benson, Om. South at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South at Om. North, Weeping Water at Fort Calhoun. 7:30: Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Boys Town, Om. Skutt at Blair, Platteview at Wahoo, Ralston at Norris, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont. 7:45: Bellevue Cornerstone at Om. Christian

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Gretna at Grand Island. 5:15: Lincoln East at Om. Central. 5:30: Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, Om. Burke at Om. Northwest, Bellevue East at Om. Bryan, Om. Marian at Millard South, Millard West at Om. Benson, Om. South at Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South at Om. North. 5:45: Bellevue West at Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southwest at Fremont. 6: Om. Skutt at Blair, Platteview at Wahoo, Weeping Water at Fort Calhoun. 7: Boys Town at Mead. 7:30: Om. Gross at Om. Mercy, Lincoln Christian at Louisville. 7:45: Om. Roncalli at Plattsmouth

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription