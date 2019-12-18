BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Gretna. 7:30 p.m.: Council Bluffs St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, Weeping Water at Palmyra. 8 p.m.: Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview (at Omaha Gross). 7 p.m.: Omaha Mercy at South Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Norris. 7:45 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Gross

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription