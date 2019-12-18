BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Gretna. 7:30 p.m.: Council Bluffs St. Albert at Wahoo Neumann, Weeping Water at Palmyra. 8 p.m.: Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Omaha Duchesne vs. Platteview (at Omaha Gross). 7 p.m.: Omaha Mercy at South Sioux City. 7:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Norris. 7:45 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Gross
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.