Thursday's Area Events

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Beatrice at Ralston

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: Ralston and York at Wahoo Neumann triangular, Boys Town and Yutan at Omaha Brownell Talbot triangular, Malcolm tournament. 6 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Platteview. 6:30 p.m.: Bellevue East at Millard North, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Burke, Omaha South at Omaha Central, Omaha North at Omaha Marian, Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn at Blair, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East. 7 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Duchesne, Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia, Norfolk Catholic at Wahoo

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

2 p.m.: Omaha North-Omaha Bryan at Dill Green, Omaha South-Millard South at Dill Yellow, Papillion-La Vista South-Elkhorn South at Dill Red, Omaha Benson-Omaha Northwest at Dill Blue. 3:30 p.m.: Bellevue East-Millard North at Dill Green, Bellevue West-Omaha Marian at Dill Yellow, Omaha Central-Millard West at Dill Yellow, Omaha Westside-Omaha Burke at Dill Blue. 5 p.m.: North-Bryan winner vs. Papillion-La Vista at Dill Green, Benson-Northwest winner vs. Gretna at Dill Blue, Columbus-Lincoln East at Bair (DH), Lincoln Southeast at North Platte (DH), Lincoln North Star at Kearney (DH), Grand Island-Lincoln Northeast at Bair (DH), Lincoln Pius X-Lincoln Southwest at Bair (DH), Lincoln High at Fremont (DH). 5:30 p.m.: South Sioux City at Norfolk. 6 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Platteview. 6:30 p.m.: Metro Conference consolation bracket games (teams TBD) at Dill Blue and Dill Green, Fort Calhoun at DC West/Concordia, Arlington at Wisner-Pilger (at Pender), Wahoo at Syracuse, Bennington at Elkhorn, Waverly at Omaha Skutt

