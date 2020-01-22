MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Western Illinois at UNO (at Baxter Arena)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Omaha Gross at South Sioux City

7 p.m.: Beatrice at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn Mount Michael (River Cities semifinals)

7:15 p.m.: Omaha North at Elkhorn South

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest, Wahoo at Waverly, Fremont Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell Talbot

7:45 p.m.: Louisville at Yutan

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Omaha North at Elkhorn South, Millard South at Omaha Burke, Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Mercy, Ralston at Omaha Roncalli

6 p.m.: Wahoo at Waverly, Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross (River Cities semifinal)

7 p.m.: Omaha Christian at Boys Town

7:30 p.m.: Millard West at Omaha Marian, Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman

