MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Western Illinois at UNO (at Baxter Arena)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Omaha Gross at South Sioux City
7 p.m.: Beatrice at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Elkhorn Mount Michael (River Cities semifinals)
7:15 p.m.: Omaha North at Elkhorn South
7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southwest, Wahoo at Waverly, Fremont Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia, Weeping Water at Omaha Brownell Talbot
7:45 p.m.: Louisville at Yutan
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Omaha North at Elkhorn South, Millard South at Omaha Burke, Omaha Duchesne at Omaha Mercy, Ralston at Omaha Roncalli
6 p.m.: Wahoo at Waverly, Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Gross (River Cities semifinal)
7 p.m.: Omaha Christian at Boys Town
7:30 p.m.: Millard West at Omaha Marian, Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.