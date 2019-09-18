Thursday's Area Events

You are the owner of this article.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m.: Wichita State at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Millard North vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (at Burke), Norfolk vs. Lincoln Northeast (at Seacrest)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.: Omaha Bryan and Omaha South at Omaha North triangular. 5 p.m.: Omaha Benson and Omaha Northwest at Lincoln High triangular. 6 p.m.: Boys Town at Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock at Weeping Water. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Gross at Millard South, Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Central, Blair at Bennington, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East, Fremont Bergan at Douglas County West, Omaha Mercy at Omaha Roncalli. 7 p.m.: Bellevue West at Bellevue East, Omaha Burke at Omaha Westside, Plattsmouth at Ralston, Omaha Duchesne at Beatrice, Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood, Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central, Platteview at Syracuse

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Plattsmouth and Falls City at Auburn triangular, Logan View/S-S and South Sioux City at West Point-Beemer triangular. 5 p.m.: Omaha Westside at Omaha Northwest, Lincoln Southeast at Fremont (DH), Norfolk-Lincoln High at Bair (DH). 6:30 p.m.: Beatrice at Omaha Skutt, Millard West-Bellevue West at Lied, Omaha Marian-Papillion-La Vista at La Vista City Park, Gretna at Millard South, Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South, Blair at Waverly, Elkhorn at Norris, West Point GACC at Arlington, DC West/Concordia at Raymond Central, Wahoo-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Dill.

