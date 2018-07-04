Thursday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Memphis
HORSE RACING SIMULCAST
Horsemen’s Park: 11:50 a.m. Monmouth; 12:10 p.m. Finger Lakes; 12:15 Delaware, Gulfstream; 12:20 Belterra; 12:30 Belmont; 12:40 Thistle; 12:45 Canterbury; 12:50 Ellis; 1:05 Indiana; 3 Los Alamitos; 3:15 Louisiana; 3:45 Pleasanton; 4:25 Presque; 5 Lone Star; 5:45 Woodbine; 5:50 Evangeline
