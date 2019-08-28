Thursday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Nashville at Omaha (at Werner Park)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Lourdes at Bellevue
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: South Dakota State at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), College of Saint Mary at Stephens
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Gretna at Millard South, Omaha Burke vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest), Papillion-La Vista at Papillion-La Vista South
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
1 p.m.: Omaha South Invitational at HP Smith (Bellevue East, Gretna, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central, Omaha North, Omaha Northwest). 4:30 p.m.: Omaha Gross-North Platte at Hastings, Omaha Skutt-McCook at Hastings, Beatrice at Raymond Central. 5 p.m.: Millard North-Lincoln Southwest at Bair, South Sioux City at North Bend, Fremont at Kearney (DH), Lincoln East-Lincoln North Star at Bair (DH), Lincoln High-Lincoln Northeast at Bair (DH), Grand Island-Lincoln Pius X at Bair (DH), Lincoln Southeast at Norfolk (DH) 6 p.m.: Bennington-Beatrice at Raymond Central, Columbus-Omaha Westside at Hillside. 6:15 p.m.: Omaha Gross-McCook at Hastings, Omaha Skutt-North Platte at Hastings. 6:30 p.m.: Arlington-Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Dill, Wahoo at Milford, Wilber-Clatonia at Wahoo Neumann, Douglas County West/Concordia at David City, Bellevue West at Millard South, Papillion-La Vista South vs. Ralston at Wager, Plattsmouth at Blair. 7:30 p.m.: Bennington at Raymond Central.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: Om. Bryan and Om. Northwest at Omaha Benson triangular, Aurora and Norris at Wahoo triangular, Boys Town and Om. Brownell Talbot at Logan View triangular. 6 p.m.: Om. Westside at Om. North. 6:30 p.m.: Gretna at Millard North, Om. Burke at Millard West, Papillion-La Vista South at Om. Central, Grand Island at Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star at Kearney, Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk, Fremont Bergan at Om. Roncalli, Ashland-Greenwood at Om. Mercy, Conestoga at Douglas County West. 7 p.m.: Plattsmouth at Om. Gross, Lincoln Christian at Om. Concordia, Arlington at Fort Calhoun
