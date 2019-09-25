Thursday's Area Events

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (at Hibner Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Omaha North vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest Field), Kearney at Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan vs. Millard West (at Buell Stadium), Omaha South at Norfolk, Omaha Roncalli at Bennington
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan and South Sioux City at Fremont triangular. 5 p.m.: Conestoga and Raymond Central at Weeping Water triangular. 5:30 p.m.: West Point GACC and Oakland-Craig at Arlington triangular. 6 p.m.: Millard North at Omaha Northwest. 6:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha Burke, Omaha Benson at Omaha Central, Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Marian. 7 p.m.: Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Gross at Omaha Concordia, Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood, Platteview at Douglas County West, Mead at Omaha Christian, Yutan at Malcolm
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan. 5 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X-Lincoln East at Bair (DH), Lincoln Southwest-Lincoln High at Bair, Lincoln North Star-Lincoln Northeast at Bair (DH), Columbus-Lincoln Southeast at Bair (DH), Omaha Northwest at Millard North. 6 p.m.: Omaha North-Omaha Central at Columbus Park. 6:15 p.m.: Fremont-South Sioux City at Omaha Bryan. 6:30 p.m.: Fort Calhoun at Arlington, Wahoo Neumann at DC West/Concordia, Milford at Raymond Central, Nebraska City at Elkhorn, Waverly at Plattsmouth, Bennington at Norris, Omaha Skutt-Omaha Mercy at Dill, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli at Omaha Gross, Omaha Burke at Elkhorn South, Bellevue East-Omaha South at HP Smith, Millard South at Millard West. 6:45 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Gretna, Omaha Marian at Papillion-La Vista South. 8 p.m.: Fremont at Omaha Bryan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.