BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Central
7:15 p.m.: Millard West at Omaha South, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha North, Boys Town at Omaha Roncalli, Ralston at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Concordia at Bennington
7:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High, Louisville at Nebraska City
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Central
5:30 p.m.: Millard West at Omaha South, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha North, Omaha Concordia at Bennington
6 p.m.: Louisville at Nebraska City
7 p.m.: Omaha Mercy at Platteview
7:15 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Omaha Marian, Omaha Roncalli at Conestoga
