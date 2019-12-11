BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Central 

7:15 p.m.: Millard West at Omaha South, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha North, Boys Town at Omaha Roncalli, Ralston at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Concordia at Bennington 

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High, Louisville at Nebraska City

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

5:15 p.m.: Gretna at Omaha Central 

5:30 p.m.: Millard West at Omaha South, Lincoln Pius X at Omaha North, Omaha Concordia at Bennington 

6 p.m.: Louisville at Nebraska City 

7 p.m.: Omaha Mercy at Platteview 

7:15 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Omaha Marian, Omaha Roncalli at Conestoga

