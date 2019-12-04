BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.: Millard North at Lincoln High, Omaha Burke vs. Gretna (at Millard South), Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Northwest (at Omaha Bryan) 7 p.m.: Omaha North at Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central at Millard South, Papillion-La Vista South vs. Grand Island (at Lincoln High), Grand Island Central Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran
7:15 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Westside, Kearney at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star at Bellevue East, Fremont at Bellevue West, Omaha Skutt at Elkhorn Mount Michael, Elkhorn South at Norfolk, Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East
7:30 p.m.: Omaha Creighton Prep at Lincoln Pius X, Blair at Harlan (Iowa), York at Ralston, Norfolk Catholic at Omaha Gross, Fort Calhoun at Platteview, Arlington at West Point Beemer, Yutan at Elmwood-Murdock, Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot
7:45 p.m.: Boys Town at Omaha Concordia, Bennington at Wahoo, Louisville at Conestoga, College View at Omaha Christian
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.: Omaha Northwest vs. Gretna (at Omaha Benson), Omaha South vs. Omaha Bryan (at Omaha North)
5:30 p.m.: Fremont at Bellevue West, Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Westside, Kearney at Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star at Bellevue East, Papillion-La Vista South at Grand Island
5:45 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Norfolk, Omaha Marian at Lincoln Pius X, Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, Norfolk Catholic at Omaha Gross
6 p.m.: Bennington at Wahoo, Omaha Duchesne at Nebraska City Lourdes, York at Ralston, Boys Town at Omaha Concordia, Arlington at West Point-Beemer, Douglas County West at Omaha Brownell Talbot, Fort Calhoun at Platteview
7 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha North, Omaha Central at Omaha Benson
7:15 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Mercy
7:30 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Wahoo Neumann
