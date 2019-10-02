You are the owner of this article.
Thursday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Benedictine at College of St. Mary

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

3 p.m.: UNO at Western Illinois. 6 p.m.: Creighton at Xavier. 7 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Elkhorn vs. Millard North (at Buell Stadium), Gretna at Omaha Burke, Lincoln North Star at Lincoln East

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood tournament. 5 p.m.: Bellevue East and Omaha Central at Elkhorn triangular, Lewiston and Omaha Christian at Weeping Water triangular. 6 p.m.: Millard South at Omaha North, Omaha Burke and Fremont at Omaha Bryan triangular, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Arlington. 6:30 p.m.: Millard West at Lincoln Southwest, Lincoln North Star at Omaha Westside, Lincoln High at Grand Island, Omaha Concordia at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Conestoga at Yutan, Elmwood-Murdock at Mead. 7 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South at Bellevue West, South Sioux City at Omaha South, Platteview at Fort Calhoun, Wahoo Neumann at David City Aquinas, Boys Town at Cedar Bluffs, Elmwood-Murdock at Mead, Louisville at Lincoln Christian

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m.: Platteview at Beatrice. 4:30 p.m.: Omaha Bryan-Omaha Benson at Gallagher, DC West/Concordia and Yutan/Mead at Arlington triangular. 5 p.m.: Millard North-Omaha North at Fontenelle. 5:30 p.m.: Platteview-Waverly at Beatrice. 6:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista South-Bellevue West at Lied, Gretna at Omaha Burke, Millard West at Omaha Marian, Millard South vs. Papillion-La Vista at La Vista City Park, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli vs. Ralston at Wager, Bellevue East at Omaha Northwest, Bennington at Blair, Omaha Central at Elkhorn South, Omaha Westside at Elkhorn, Ashland-Greenwood at Fort Calhoun, Omaha Gross at Wahoo, Omaha Mercy at Tekamah-Herman. 7 p.m.: Waverly at Beatrice

