WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), UNO at Oral Roberts

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian.

7 p.m.: Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Concordia.

7:30 p.m.: Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Skutt at Norris, Schuyler at Ralston, Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn, Platteview at Crete, Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman, Elmwood-Murdock at Mead.

7:45 p.m.: Yutan at Johnson County. 8 p.m.: Omaha Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Norris, Schuyler at Ralston, Platteview at Crete.

7:15 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian, Boys Town vs. Logan View (at Scribner-Snyder), Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy.

7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High, Omaha Roncalli at Wahoo Neumann.

