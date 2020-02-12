WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Penn State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), UNO at Oral Roberts
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.: Kearney Catholic at Lincoln Christian.
7 p.m.: Omaha Roncalli at Omaha Concordia.
7:30 p.m.: Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Skutt at Norris, Schuyler at Ralston, Lincoln Lutheran at Auburn, Platteview at Crete, Fort Calhoun at Tekamah-Herman, Elmwood-Murdock at Mead.
7:45 p.m.: Yutan at Johnson County. 8 p.m.: Omaha Brownell Talbot at Cedar Bluffs.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Norris, Schuyler at Ralston, Platteview at Crete.
7:15 p.m.: Lincoln Northeast at Omaha Marian, Boys Town vs. Logan View (at Scribner-Snyder), Ashland-Greenwood at Omaha Mercy.
7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln High, Omaha Roncalli at Wahoo Neumann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.