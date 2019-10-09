Thursday's Area Events

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Butler at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium), North Dakota State at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Gretna at Elkhorn, Papillion-La Vista vs. Millard North (at Buell Stadium)
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: Omaha Marian and Papillion-La Vista at Lincoln Pius X triangular, Ashland-Greenwood and Raymond Central at Platteview triangular, Fort Calhoun and Yutan at Louisville triangular. 6 p.m.: Blair at Omaha Benson, Lincoln College View at Boys Town. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Northwest at Millard South, Gretna at Millard West, Millard North at Elkhorn South, Elkhorn at Norris, Lincoln East at Norfolk, Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Southeast at Columbus. 7 p.m.: Bellevue West at Omaha South, Grand Island at Bellevue East, Grand Island Northwest at Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Roncalli, Douglas County West at Arlington, Malcolm at Wahoo
