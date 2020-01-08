WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena), UNO at North Dakota
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Bennington. 7:30 p.m.: York at Beatrice, Omaha Skutt at Ralston, Crete at Lincoln Christian, Columbus Lakeview at Douglas County West, Omaha Brownell-Talbot at Yutan. 7:45 p.m.: Auburn at Omaha Concordia. 8 p.m.: East Butler at Lincoln College View
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.: Wahoo Neumann at Bennington. 6 p.m.: Omaha Skutt at Ralston, Columbus Lakeview at Douglas County West, Omaha Brownell Talbot at Yutan. 6:15 p.m.: Auburn at Omaha Concordia. 6:30 p.m.: Boys Town at Schuyler. 7 p.m.: Weeping Water vs. Ashland-Greenwood (at Nebraska Wesleyan). 7:15 p.m.: Omaha Benson at Omaha Marian. 7:30 p.m.: Louisville at Omaha Duchesne
