Thursday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Las Vegas at Omaha (at Werner Park)
HORSE RACING SIMULCAST
Horsemen’s Park: Noon Saratoga; 12:15 p.m. Delaware, Monmouth; 12:20 Belterra; 1:15 Gulfstream; 1:20 Arlington; 3:15 Santa Rosa; 4 Del Mar; 4:25 Presque; 5 Penn; 5:50 Evangeline; 6 Charles Town, Prairie Meadows; 6:30 Canterbury, Mohawk (harness)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.