Thursday's Area Events

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.: UNO vs. Central Arkansas (at Manhattan, Kansas). 6 p.m.: Bellevue at College of the Ozarks
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: Bellevue at William Woods
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Lincoln Pius X at Millard South
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: Weeping Water at Palmyra triangular, Om. Brownell Talbot and Louisville at Malcolm triangular, Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman tournament. 6 p.m.: Omaha Burke at Omaha Northwest, Millard West at Omaha Benson, Omaha South at Omaha North. 6:30 p.m.: Bellevue West at Gretna, Millard South at Elkhorn South, Plattsmouth at Blair, Norris at Bennington, Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast, Fremont at Lincoln North Star, Kearney at Lincoln Southwest, Omaha Marian at Ankeny (Iowa) Centennial, Boys Town at Omaha Christian. 7 p.m.: Millard North at Papillion-La Vista, Ralston at Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Skutt at Beatrice, Arlington at Platteview, Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo Neumann, Douglas County West at Logan View, Syracuse at Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central at Wahoo. 7:30 p.m.: Lincoln Lutheran at Omaha Concordia
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
5 p.m.: Fremont-Lincoln East at Bair (DH), Kearney-Lincoln High at Bair, Lincoln North Star-Lincoln Pius X at Bair, Omaha North-Omaha South at H.P. Smith, Ashland-Greenwood at Centennial. 5:30 p.m.: South Sioux City at Wayne. 6 p.m.: Omaha Bryan at Millard North, Syracuse at Conestoga. 6:30 p.m.: Omaha Central-Bellevue East at Lied, Omaha Gross at Beatrice, Arlington at Cass County Central, Ashland-Greenwood at Centennial, Bennington at Crete, Fort Calhoun at Wahoo Neumann, Papio South at Gretna, Millard South at Elkhorn South, Omaha Burke at Millard West, Omaha Skutt at Omaha Marian, Bellevue West-Papillion-La Vista at La Vista City Park, DC West/Concordia at Platteview, Elkhorn at Plattsmouth, Yutan/Mead at Wahoo, Omaha Gross at Beatrice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.