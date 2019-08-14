Thursday's Area Events

PCL
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Nashville
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m.: Bellevue at Morningside
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Arkansas (exh.)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
8 p.m.: Bellevue at Morningside
VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.: Bellevue at Keiser (Fla.)
4 p.m.: Bellevue vs. St. Thomas (at West Palm Beach, Fla.)
