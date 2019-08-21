Thursday's Area Events

PCL
7 p.m.: Omaha at New Orleans
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.: Omaha Gross Invitational (DC West/Concordia, Omaha Duchesne/Roncalli, Ralston, Waverly, Omaha Westside). 5 p.m.: Omaha South at Omaha Bryan, Lincoln Northeast at Fremont (DH), Grand Island-Lincoln East at Bair (DH), Lincoln Southeast-Lincoln High at Bair, Lincoln Pius X at Kearney (DH), Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk (DH). 5:30 p.m.: Wahoo at Raymond Central. 6 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista at Millard North. 6:30 p.m.: Gretna-Bellevue East at Lied, Bellevue West at Omaha Burke, Elkhorn South at Omaha Marian, Millard South at Omaha Northwest, Papillion-La Vista South at Millard West, Omaha North-Omaha Benson at Gallagher, Omaha Central-Omaha Westside at Hillside, Ashland-Greenwood at Tekamah-Herman, Fort Calhoun at West Point GACC, Syracuse vs. Platteview (at Springfield), Plattsmouth at Bennington, Wayne at Blair.
