MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: UNO at Western Illinois

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: UNO vs. Indiana State (at Port Charlotte, Florida)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING

All day: Nebraska at Big Ten championships (at Iowa City), UNO at Summit League championships (at Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9:30 a.m.: Nebraska state championships, Classes B and C (at CHI Health Center). 4 p.m.: Nebraska state championships, Classes A and D.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Ralston at Bennington. 7:15 p.m.: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East; Fremont at Lincoln Northeast. 7:30 p.m.: Blair at Wahoo; Nebraska City at Omaha Gross.

