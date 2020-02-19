MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne. 7:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Nebraska (at Pinnacle Bank Arena).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: UNO at Western Illinois
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.: UNO vs. Indiana State (at Port Charlotte, Florida)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
All day: Nebraska at Big Ten championships (at Iowa City), UNO at Summit League championships (at Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9:30 a.m.: Nebraska state championships, Classes B and C (at CHI Health Center). 4 p.m.: Nebraska state championships, Classes A and D.
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Ralston at Bennington. 7:15 p.m.: Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln at Bellevue East; Fremont at Lincoln Northeast. 7:30 p.m.: Blair at Wahoo; Nebraska City at Omaha Gross.
