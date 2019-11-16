NFL
Denver at Minnesota TV: CBS Noon
Dallas at Detroit TV: Fox Noon
New England at Philadelphia TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Marquette at Wisconsin TV: FS1 Noon
New Mexico State at Arizona TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
Florida at Connecticut TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Idaho State at Washington State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Saint Louis TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Wake Forest at Charlotte TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Rider at Arizona State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Georgia State at Georgetown TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oregon TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SIUE at Nebraska Radio: 590 2 p.m.
Morgan State at UNO Radio: 1620 2 p.m.
Arizona State at Minnesota TV: BTN 3 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.
NHL
Calgary at Vegas TV: NHL 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 11:05 a.m.
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400 TV: NBC 2 p.m.
Auto Club NHRA finals TV: FS1 3 p.m.
RUGBY
Heineken Cup TV: NBCSN 7 a.m.
SOCCER
FIFA U-17 World Cup final TV: FS2 3:50 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place match TV: FS2 6 p.m.
USL final, Louisville City vs. Real Monarchs TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
TENNIS
ATP: Nitto finals TV: Tennis 9:30 a.m.
USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 11:30 a.m.
ATP: Nitto finals TV: ESPN2 Noon
FIGURE SKATING
ISU Grand Prix: Rostelecom Cup TV: NBC 10 a.m.
COLLEGE Men’s SOCCER
ACC tournament: Virginia vs. Clemson TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Big East tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown TV: FS2 11 a.m.
Big Ten tournament: Michigan vs. Indiana TV: BTN 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Alabama at Arkansas TV: SEC Noon
Kentucky at Florida TV: SEC 2 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Virginia Tech at Ohio State TV: BTN 11 a.m.
