NFL

Denver at Minnesota TV: CBS Noon

Dallas at Detroit TV: Fox Noon

New England at Philadelphia TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette at Wisconsin TV: FS1 Noon

New Mexico State at Arizona TV: Pac12 1 p.m.

Florida at Connecticut TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Washington State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Saint Louis TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Wake Forest at Charlotte TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Rider at Arizona State TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgetown TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oregon TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIUE at Nebraska Radio: 590 2 p.m.

Morgan State at UNO Radio: 1620 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Minnesota TV: BTN 3 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Mayakoba Classic TV: Golf 1 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Vegas TV: NHL 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Brazilian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 11:05 a.m.

NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400 TV: NBC 2 p.m.

Auto Club NHRA finals TV: FS1 3 p.m.

RUGBY

Heineken Cup TV: NBCSN 7 a.m.

SOCCER

FIFA U-17 World Cup final TV: FS2 3:50 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup third-place match TV: FS2 6 p.m.

USL final, Louisville City vs. Real Monarchs TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP: Nitto finals TV: Tennis 9:30 a.m.

USTA: Men’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 11:30 a.m.

ATP: Nitto finals TV: ESPN2 Noon

FIGURE SKATING

ISU Grand Prix: Rostelecom Cup TV: NBC 10 a.m.

COLLEGE Men’s SOCCER

ACC tournament: Virginia vs. Clemson TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Big East tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown TV: FS2 11 a.m.

Big Ten tournament: Michigan vs. Indiana TV: BTN 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Alabama at Arkansas TV: SEC Noon

Kentucky at Florida TV: SEC 2 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Virginia Tech at Ohio State TV: BTN 11 a.m.

