NFL
Cleveland at Pittsburgh TV: CBS Noon
San Francisco at Baltimore TV: Fox Radio: 1620 Noon
Oakland at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 4:25 p.m.
New England at Houston TV: NBC Radio: 1620 8:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M vs. Fairfield TV: ESPNU 9:30 a.m.
Marquette vs. Maryland TV: ESPNU Noon
Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
Charleston vs. Central Florida TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Saint Louis TV: FSN 3 p.m.
UNC Wilmington at Stanford TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech TV: FSN 5 p.m.
Portland State at Oregon State TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Harvard vs. USC TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Providence vs. Pepperdine TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
La Salle at Villanova TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota TV: BTN 6 p.m.
UNO at Saint Mary’s Radio: 1180 7 p.m.
San Jose State at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
Wake Forest vs. Arizona TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
Air Force at Tennessee TV: SEC 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Kentucky TV: SEC 3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NCAA selection show TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.
NBA
Memphis at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Arsenal at Norwich City TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Freiburg at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Serie A: Bologna at Napoli TV: ESPNews 10:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bremen at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 11 a.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 7:05 a.m.
Xfinity Series awards TV: NBCSN 8 p.m.
MEN’S BEACH SOCCER
FIFA World Cup third-place match TV: FS2 1 p.m.
FIFA World Cup final TV: FS2 3 p.m.
LUGE
FIL: World Cup TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.
SKIING
FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
