NFL

Cleveland at Pittsburgh TV: CBS Noon

San Francisco at Baltimore TV: Fox Radio: 1620 Noon

Oakland at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston TV: NBC Radio: 1620 8:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M vs. Fairfield TV: ESPNU 9:30 a.m.

Marquette vs. Maryland TV: ESPNU Noon

Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.

Charleston vs. Central Florida TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Saint Louis TV: FSN 3 p.m.

UNC Wilmington at Stanford TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech TV: FSN 5 p.m.

Portland State at Oregon State TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Harvard vs. USC TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Providence vs. Pepperdine TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

La Salle at Villanova TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota TV: BTN 6 p.m.

UNO at Saint Mary’s Radio: 1180 7 p.m.

San Jose State at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Arizona TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

Air Force at Tennessee TV: SEC 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Kentucky TV: SEC 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NCAA selection show TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Memphis at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Arsenal at Norwich City TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Freiburg at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Aston Villa at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Serie A: Bologna at Napoli TV: ESPNews 10:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bremen at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 11 a.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 7:05 a.m.

Xfinity Series awards TV: NBCSN 8 p.m.

MEN’S BEACH SOCCER

FIFA World Cup third-place match TV: FS2 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup final TV: FS2 3 p.m.

LUGE

FIL: World Cup TV: NBCSN 4:30 p.m.

SKIING

FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

FIS: Alpine World Cup TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription