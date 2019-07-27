Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB

L.A. Dodgers at Washington TV: TBS 12:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston TV: ESPN Radio: 590 6 p.m.

PCL

San Antonio at Omaha Radio: 1180 2:05 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Tour: Evian Championship TV: Golf 5 a.m.

British Senior Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV: Golf 11 a.m.

PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV: CBS 1 p.m.

PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship TV: Golf 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon

LACROSSE

Women’s Professional Lacrosse League final TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Day 5 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.

Day 5 TV: ESPN2 Noon

Day 5 TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Day 5 TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Women’s UEFA U-19 final TV: ESPNews 9:50 a.m.

Champions Cup: Milan vs. Benfica TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

FINA World Championship TV: NBCSN 6 a.m.

TBT BASKETBALL

Richmond regional TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

Syracuse regional TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Wichita regional TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

TENNIS

WTT: Springfield at Philadelphia TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Outdoor championships TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

Outdoor championships TV: NBC 7 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: German Grand Prix TV: ESPN 8:05 a.m.

NASCAR: Gander RV 400 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

NHRA Sonoma Nationals TV: Fox 4 p.m.

NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.

Xfinity: U.S. Cellular 250 TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

CYCLING

Tour de France TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.

Tour de France TV: NBC 1 p.m.

