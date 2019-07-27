Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
L.A. Dodgers at Washington TV: TBS 12:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston TV: ESPN Radio: 590 6 p.m.
PCL
San Antonio at Omaha Radio: 1180 2:05 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Tour: Evian Championship TV: Golf 5 a.m.
British Senior Open TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV: Golf 11 a.m.
PGA Tour: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TV: CBS 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship TV: Golf 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga TV: FS2 Noon
LACROSSE
Women’s Professional Lacrosse League final TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
Day 5 TV: ESPNU 9 a.m.
Day 5 TV: ESPN2 Noon
Day 5 TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Day 5 TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Women’s UEFA U-19 final TV: ESPNews 9:50 a.m.
Champions Cup: Milan vs. Benfica TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
FINA World Championship TV: NBCSN 6 a.m.
TBT BASKETBALL
Richmond regional TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Syracuse regional TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Wichita regional TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
TENNIS
WTT: Springfield at Philadelphia TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Outdoor championships TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
Outdoor championships TV: NBC 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: German Grand Prix TV: ESPN 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR: Gander RV 400 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
NHRA Sonoma Nationals TV: Fox 4 p.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Xfinity: U.S. Cellular 250 TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 11:30 a.m.
Tour de France TV: NBC 1 p.m.
