Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

ON THE AIR SUNDAY
MLB
Atlanta at Milwaukee TV: TBS 1 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
All-Star selection show TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels TV: ESPN Radio: KXSP 590 7 p.m.
PCL
Omaha at Memphis Radio: KZOT 1180 2:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Irish Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.
PGA: Greenbrier Classic TV: Golf Noon
PGA: Greenbrier Classic TV: CBS 2 p.m.
Web.com: LECOM Health Challenge TV: Golf 2:30 p.m.
LPGA: Thornberry Creek Classic TV: Golf 5 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: British Grand Prix TV: ESPN 8:05 a.m.
IndyCar: Iowa TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
CYCLING
Tour de France TV: NBCSN 6:30 a.m.
DRAG RACING
NHRA: New England Nationals TV: FS1 Noon
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
Minnesota at Toronto TV: NBA 2 p.m.
Washington vs. San Antonio TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte vs. Miami TV: NBA 4 p.m.
Portland vs. Atlanta TV: ESPN2 4:30 p.m.
Dallas vs. Milwaukee TV: NBA 6 p.m.
Golden State vs. Houston TV: ESPN2 6:30 p.m.
Utah vs. New York TV: NBA 8 p.m.
Memphis vs. Orlando TV: ESPN2 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento vs. L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers vs. Chicago TV: ESPN2 10:30 p.m.
SOCCER
MLS: New York at New York City TV: FS1 6 p.m.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
USA Games TV: ABC 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
TYR Pro Swim Series TV: NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
