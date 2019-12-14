NFL

Denver at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon

Chicago at Green Bay TV: Fox Noon

L.A. Rams at Dallas TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UTRGV at UNO Radio: 1180 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Houston TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska TV: BTN 3 p.m.

SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Missouri TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Wofford at North Carolina TV: ACC 3 p.m.

UC Riverside at Washington State TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Minnesota TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

Long Beach State at USC TV: Pac12 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Elon at North Carolina State TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Louisville at Kentucky TV: ESPN Noon

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech TV: FSN Noon

Houston at Texas A&M TV: SEC 1 p.m.

St. John’s at Florida State TV: ACC 1 p.m.

Cleveland State at UNO Radio: 1180 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Stanford TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Shark Shootout TV: Golf 11 a.m.

Presidents Cup TV: NBC Noon

NBA

N.Y. Knicks at Denver TV: NBA 7 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Chicago TV: NHL 6 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Wolves TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Manchester City at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Schalke TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Serie A: Milan at Fiorentina TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.

NCAA men’s final: Georgetown vs. Virginia TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

YOUTH SOCCER

Champions Cup boys semifinals TV: ESPNews 8 a.m.

Champions Cup girls and boys finals TV: ESPNews 2 p.m.

