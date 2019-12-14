NFL
Denver at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon
Chicago at Green Bay TV: Fox Noon
L.A. Rams at Dallas TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UTRGV at UNO Radio: 1180 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Houston TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska TV: BTN 3 p.m.
SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Missouri TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Wofford at North Carolina TV: ACC 3 p.m.
UC Riverside at Washington State TV: Pac12 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
Ohio State at Minnesota TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
Long Beach State at USC TV: Pac12 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Elon at North Carolina State TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Louisville at Kentucky TV: ESPN Noon
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech TV: FSN Noon
Houston at Texas A&M TV: SEC 1 p.m.
St. John’s at Florida State TV: ACC 1 p.m.
Cleveland State at UNO Radio: 1180 3 p.m.
Ohio State at Stanford TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Shark Shootout TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Presidents Cup TV: NBC Noon
NBA
N.Y. Knicks at Denver TV: NBA 7 p.m.
NHL
Minnesota at Chicago TV: NHL 6 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Wolves TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Monchengladbach at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Manchester City at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Schalke TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Serie A: Milan at Fiorentina TV: ESPN2 1:30 p.m.
NCAA men’s final: Georgetown vs. Virginia TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
YOUTH SOCCER
Champions Cup boys semifinals TV: ESPNews 8 a.m.
Champions Cup girls and boys finals TV: ESPNews 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.