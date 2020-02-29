MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Florida at Temple TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Creighton at St. John’s TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Houston TV: ESPN Noon

Indiana at Illinois TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Xavier at Georgetown TV: CBS 1 p.m.

Western Kentucky at North Texas TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Rhode Island TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State TV: CBS 3 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Wichita State at SMU TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 3:15 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas A&M at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

TCU at Texas Tech TV: FSN Noon

SEC whiparound TV: SEC Noon

Duke at North Carolina TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

DePaul at Marquette TV: FS2 2 p.m.

Washington at Oregon TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Auburn TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: NBC 2 p.m.

Champions: Cologuard Classic TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New Orleans TV: ESPN 7 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBC 11 a.m.

Washington at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas TV: NBCSN 9:30 p.m.

RUGBY

New York vs. Houston TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Berlin TV: FS1 6:20 a.m.

Premier: Everton at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Leipzig TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Bremen TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

MLS: Chicago at Seattle TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

MLS: Miami at Los Angeles TV: ESPN 4:30 p.m.

MLS: Minnesota at Portland TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

XFL FOOTBALL

Houston at Dallas TV: FS1 3 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Auto Club 400 TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Big Ten Match Play finals TV: BTN 9:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Utah at Washington TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started