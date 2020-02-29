MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Florida at Temple TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Creighton at St. John’s TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Houston TV: ESPN Noon
Indiana at Illinois TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Xavier at Georgetown TV: CBS 1 p.m.
Western Kentucky at North Texas TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Saint Louis at Rhode Island TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State TV: CBS 3 p.m.
Towson at Northeastern TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Wichita State at SMU TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 3:15 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin TV: BTN 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas A&M at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
TCU at Texas Tech TV: FSN Noon
SEC whiparound TV: SEC Noon
Duke at North Carolina TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
DePaul at Marquette TV: FS2 2 p.m.
Washington at Oregon TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Tennessee at Auburn TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Honda Classic TV: NBC 2 p.m.
Champions: Cologuard Classic TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
NBA
Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans TV: ESPN 7 p.m.
NHL
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBC 11 a.m.
Washington at Minnesota TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas TV: NBCSN 9:30 p.m.
RUGBY
New York vs. Houston TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Berlin TV: FS1 6:20 a.m.
Premier: Everton at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Leipzig TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Bremen TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
MLS: Chicago at Seattle TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
MLS: Miami at Los Angeles TV: ESPN 4:30 p.m.
MLS: Minnesota at Portland TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
XFL FOOTBALL
Houston at Dallas TV: FS1 3 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Auto Club 400 TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Big Ten Match Play finals TV: BTN 9:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Utah at Washington TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
