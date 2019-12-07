NFL
Baltimore at Buffalo TV: CBS Radio: 590 Noon
Washington at Green Bay TV: Fox Noon
Kansas City at New England TV: CBS Radio: 1290 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Houston at South Carolina TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Wichita State at Oklahoma State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Clemson at Florida State TV: ACC 1 p.m.
Texas A&M at Texas TV: ABC 2 p.m.
Northwestern State at LSU TV: SEC 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s vs. Dayton TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
North Carolina at Virginia TV: ACC 3 p.m.
UNO at Northern Arizona Radio: 1180 4 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue TV: BTN 4 p.m.
Buffalo at DePaul TV: FS1 4 p.m.
Denver at UCLA TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty TV: ESPNU 5:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Gonzaga at Washington TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Seton Hall at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida State at Clemson TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Northern Iowa at Creighton Radio: 1180 1 p.m.
Texas at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
West Virginia at Mississippi State TV: SEC 1 p.m.
South Dakota State at Oregon TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Connecticut TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
College Football Playoff Selection Show TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
GOLF
Father/Son Challenge TV: Golf 10 a.m.
Father/Son Challenge TV: NBC 11 a.m.
NBA
Oklahoma City at Portland TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers TV: FSN 8:30 p.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
Sale vs. Exeter TV: NBCSN Midnight
SOCCER
Premier: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Cologne at Berlin TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Wolves at Brighton TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Paderborn at Bremen TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Serie A: Milan at Bologna TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S NCAA SOCCER FINAL
North Carolina vs. Stanford TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
World Cup TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
