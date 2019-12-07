NFL

Baltimore at Buffalo TV: CBS Radio: 590 Noon

Washington at Green Bay TV: Fox Noon

Kansas City at New England TV: CBS Radio: 1290 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Houston at South Carolina TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Wichita State at Oklahoma State TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Clemson at Florida State TV: ACC 1 p.m.

Texas A&M at Texas TV: ABC 2 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU TV: SEC 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s vs. Dayton TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia TV: ACC 3 p.m.

UNO at Northern Arizona Radio: 1180 4 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue TV: BTN 4 p.m.

Buffalo at DePaul TV: FS1 4 p.m.

Denver at UCLA TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty TV: ESPNU 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Gonzaga at Washington TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

Seton Hall at Iowa State TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida State at Clemson TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Northern Iowa at Creighton Radio: 1180 1 p.m.

Texas at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

West Virginia at Mississippi State TV: SEC 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at Oregon TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Connecticut TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff Selection Show TV: ESPN 11 a.m.

GOLF

Father/Son Challenge TV: Golf 10 a.m.

Father/Son Challenge TV: NBC 11 a.m.

NBA

Oklahoma City at Portland TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers TV: FSN 8:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

Sale vs. Exeter TV: NBCSN Midnight

SOCCER

Premier: Leicester City vs. Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Cologne at Berlin TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Wolves at Brighton TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Paderborn at Bremen TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Serie A: Milan at Bologna TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S NCAA SOCCER FINAL

North Carolina vs. Stanford TV: ESPNU 7:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

World Cup TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

