Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma TV: ABC Radio: 1620 6:30 p.m.
MLB
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees TV: TBS 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia TV: ESPN Radio: 6:05 p.m.
PCL
Round Rock at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European Masters TV: Golf 5 a.m.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon
Champions: Shaw Charity Classic TV: Golf 3 p.m.
LPGA: Portland Open TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Bremen TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Serie A: Roma at Lazio TV: ESPN2 10:55 a.m.
Fortuna Dusseldorf at Frankfurt TV: FS1 11 a.m.
MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Seattle TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.
College: UCLA at Indiana TV: BTN 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Texas at Colorado TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Florida State at USC TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
Florida at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
TENNIS
U.S. Open TV: ESPN 10 a.m.
U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
X GAMES
Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 10 a.m.
Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 12:30p.m.
Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 3 p.m.
Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 8:05 a.m.
IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.
NHRA Drag Racing TV: FS1 3 p.m.
NASCAR: Bojangles’ Southern 500 TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
Final TV: CBS 2 p.m.
