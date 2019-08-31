Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

POSTGAME: NEBRASKA VS. SOUTH ALABAMA

Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma TV: ABC Radio: 1620 6:30 p.m.

MLB

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees TV: TBS 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia TV: ESPN Radio: 6:05 p.m.

PCL

Round Rock at Omaha Radio: 1180 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European Masters TV: Golf 5 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV: Golf Noon

Champions: Shaw Charity Classic TV: Golf 3 p.m.

LPGA: Portland Open TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Bremen TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Serie A: Roma at Lazio TV: ESPN2 10:55 a.m.

Fortuna Dusseldorf at Frankfurt TV: FS1 11 a.m.

MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Seattle TV: FS1 5:30 p.m.

College: UCLA at Indiana TV: BTN 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Texas at Colorado TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Florida State at USC TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Florida at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

TENNIS

U.S. Open TV: ESPN 10 a.m.

U.S. Open TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.

X GAMES

Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 10 a.m.

Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 12:30p.m.

Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 3 p.m.

Norway 2019 TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Formula One: Belgian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 8:05 a.m.

IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.

NHRA Drag Racing TV: FS1 3 p.m.

NASCAR: Bojangles’ Southern 500 TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

Final TV: CBS 2 p.m.

