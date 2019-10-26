WORLD SERIES
Houston at Washington TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.
NFL
Denver at Indianapolis TV: CBS Noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo TV: Fox Radio: 1620 Noon
Cleveland at New England TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City TV: NBC Radio: 1620, 1290 7:20 p.m.
GOLF
European Tour: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 7:30 a.m.
LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
NBA
Golden State at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
NHL
Boston at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL 6 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup semifinal TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Serie A: Napoli at SPAL TV: ESPNews 8:55 a.m.
Premier: Leicester City at Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 9:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Monchengladbach TV: FS2 11:50 a.m.
NWSL final TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 11 a.m.
WTA: Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 3 a.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: First Data 500 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Georgetown College at Kentucky (exhibition) TV: SEC 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Kansas at TCU TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.
Stanford at Utah TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Oregon State at UCLA TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Minnesota at Michigan State TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech TV: FSN 11 a.m.
Alabama at South Carolina TV: ESPNU Noon
Tennessee at Florida TV: SEC Noon
Stanford at USC TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 2 p.m.
