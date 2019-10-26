WORLD SERIES

Houston at Washington TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.

NFL

Denver at Indianapolis TV: CBS Noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo TV: Fox Radio: 1620 Noon

Cleveland at New England TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City TV: NBC Radio: 1620, 1290 7:20 p.m.

GOLF

European Tour: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 7:30 a.m.

LPGA: BMW Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

NHL

Boston at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL 6 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup semifinal TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Serie A: Napoli at SPAL TV: ESPNews 8:55 a.m.

Premier: Leicester City at Crystal Palace TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Monchengladbach TV: FS2 11:50 a.m.

NWSL final TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

USTA: Women’s Pro Circuit TV: Tennis 11 a.m.

WTA: Shenzhen Open TV: Tennis 3 a.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: First Data 500 TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Georgetown College at Kentucky (exhibition) TV: SEC 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Kansas at TCU TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.

Stanford at Utah TV: Pac12 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Oregon State at UCLA TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Minnesota at Michigan State TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech TV: FSN 11 a.m.

Alabama at South Carolina TV: ESPNU Noon

Tennessee at Florida TV: SEC Noon

Stanford at USC TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 2 p.m.

