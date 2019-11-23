NFL

Carolina at New Orleans TV: CBS Noon

Seattle at Philadelphia TV: Fox Radio: 1180 Noon

Dallas at New England TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

 Tulane vs. Utah TV: ESPNU 9:30 a.m.

North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Virginia vs. Arizona State TV: ESPN Noon

 Miami vs. Connecticut TV: ESPN2 Noon

 Mississippi State vs. Coastal Carolina TV: ESPNews Noon

North Florida at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 1 p.m.

LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech TV: FSN 1 p.m.

LSU vs. Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 1:30 p.m.

Massachusetts vs. St. John’s TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

Missouri State vs. Buffalo TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Cal Poly at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.

Villanova vs. Baylor TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

St. Joseph’s vs. Towson TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Lamar at Kentucky TV: SEC 5 p.m.

Akron at Louisville TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Utah State vs. North Texas TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Minnesota TV: BTN 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio TV: ESPNews 6:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Xavier TV: ESPN 7:30 p.m.

Long Beach State at Arizona TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.

Nicholls State vs. UMBC TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.

Clemson vs. TCU TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Washington TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina at Clemson TV: ACC 1 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska Radio: 105.9, 1290 2 p.m.

Connecticut at Ohio State TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Oregon at Syracuse TV: ACC 3 p.m.

Rutgers at LSU TV: SEC 7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Duke at Florida State TV: ACC 11 a.m.

AAC final, Cincinnati vs. Central Florida TV: ESPNU 12:30 p.m.

Missouri at Tennessee TV: SEC 1 p.m.

Stanford at Colorado TV: Pac12 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin TV: BTN Radio: 590 1:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M TV: SEC 3 p.m.

MEAC final TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS Playoffs selection show TV: ESPNU 11:30 a.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE GREY CUP

Hamilton at Winnipeg TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: RSM Classic TV: Golf Noon

NHL

Edmonton at Arizona TV: NHL 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Man. United at Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Mainz at Hoffenheim TV: FS1 11 a.m.

