NFL
Carolina at New Orleans TV: CBS Noon
Seattle at Philadelphia TV: Fox Radio: 1180 Noon
Dallas at New England TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tulane vs. Utah TV: ESPNU 9:30 a.m.
North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Virginia vs. Arizona State TV: ESPN Noon
Miami vs. Connecticut TV: ESPN2 Noon
Mississippi State vs. Coastal Carolina TV: ESPNews Noon
North Florida at Creighton TV: FS1 Radio: 1620, 101.9 1 p.m.
LIU Brooklyn at Texas Tech TV: FSN 1 p.m.
LSU vs. Rhode Island TV: CBSSN 1:30 p.m.
Massachusetts vs. St. John’s TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Missouri State vs. Buffalo TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Cal Poly at Iowa TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 4 p.m.
Villanova vs. Baylor TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
St. Joseph’s vs. Towson TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Lamar at Kentucky TV: SEC 5 p.m.
Akron at Louisville TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Utah State vs. North Texas TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Minnesota TV: BTN 6 p.m.
Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio TV: ESPNews 6:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Xavier TV: ESPN 7:30 p.m.
Long Beach State at Arizona TV: Pac12 7:30 p.m.
Nicholls State vs. UMBC TV: CBSSN 8 p.m.
Clemson vs. TCU TV: ESPN2 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at Washington TV: Pac12 9:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina at Clemson TV: ACC 1 p.m.
Creighton at Nebraska Radio: 105.9, 1290 2 p.m.
Connecticut at Ohio State TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Oregon at Syracuse TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Rutgers at LSU TV: SEC 7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duke at Florida State TV: ACC 11 a.m.
AAC final, Cincinnati vs. Central Florida TV: ESPNU 12:30 p.m.
Missouri at Tennessee TV: SEC 1 p.m.
Stanford at Colorado TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
Nebraska at Wisconsin TV: BTN Radio: 590 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Texas A&M TV: SEC 3 p.m.
MEAC final TV: ESPNU 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS Playoffs selection show TV: ESPNU 11:30 a.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE GREY CUP
Hamilton at Winnipeg TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: RSM Classic TV: Golf Noon
NHL
Edmonton at Arizona TV: NHL 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Augsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Man. United at Sheffield United TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Mainz at Hoffenheim TV: FS1 11 a.m.
