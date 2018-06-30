Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

SOCCER
World Cup: Spain vs. Russia TV: Fox Radio: 99.5, 1020 9 a.m.
WC: Croatia vs. Denmark TV: Fox Radio: 99.5, 1020 1 p.m.
MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Toronto TV: Fox 3:30 p.m.
MLB
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 3 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees TV: ESPN Radio: KXSP 590 7 p.m.
PCL
Nashville at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 2:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: French Open TV: Golf 6:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National TV: CBS 2 p.m.
Women’s PGA Championship TV: NBC 2 p.m.
U.S. Senior Open TV: FS1 3 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 8:05 a.m.
IMSA: Six Hours of The Glen TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
NASCAR: Chicagoland race TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
USA Games opening ceremony TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
