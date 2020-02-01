SUPER BOWL

San Francisco vs. Kansas City TV: Fox Radio: 1620 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Miami at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 11 a.m.

South Dakota at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 Noon

Georgetown at St. John’s TV: CBS Noon

Illinois at Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 Noon

Utah at UCLA TV: FS1 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Michigan TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Duquesne at VCU TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

South Florida at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Kansas TV: FSN Noon

Tennessee at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 Noon

Florida at Kentucky TV: SEC Noon

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 1 p.m.

St. Louis at George Washington TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Iowa State at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska TV: NET-2 Radio: 590, 107.3 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Missouri TV: SEC 4 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: CBS 2 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Houston TV: ABC 1 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Washington TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

RODEO

Express Ranches Invitational TV: CBS 11 a.m.

Express Ranches Invitational TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

SNOWBOARDING

FIS World Cup TV: NBC 2 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Arsenal at Burnley TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Freiburg at Cologne TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Paderborn TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

Serie A: Milan at Udinese TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

Illinois at Maryland TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Auburn at Georgia TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Wisconsin at Purdue TV: BTN 3 p.m.

