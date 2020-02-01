SUPER BOWL
San Francisco vs. Kansas City TV: Fox Radio: 1620 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Miami at Pittsburgh TV: ACC 11 a.m.
South Dakota at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 Noon
Georgetown at St. John’s TV: CBS Noon
Illinois at Iowa TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 Noon
Utah at UCLA TV: FS1 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Michigan TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Duquesne at VCU TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
South Florida at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Kansas TV: FSN Noon
Tennessee at South Carolina TV: ESPN2 Noon
Florida at Kentucky TV: SEC Noon
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech TV: ACC 1 p.m.
St. Louis at George Washington TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Iowa State at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska TV: NET-2 Radio: 590, 107.3 2 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at LSU TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri TV: SEC 4 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Waste Management Phoenix Open TV: CBS 2 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Houston TV: ABC 1 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Washington TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
RODEO
Express Ranches Invitational TV: CBS 11 a.m.
Express Ranches Invitational TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
SNOWBOARDING
FIS World Cup TV: NBC 2 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Arsenal at Burnley TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Freiburg at Cologne TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at Paderborn TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
Serie A: Milan at Udinese TV: ESPNews 1:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
Illinois at Maryland TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Auburn at Georgia TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon State TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Wisconsin at Purdue TV: BTN 3 p.m.
