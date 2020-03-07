MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Memphis at Houston TV: CBS 11 a.m.

Patriot: Bucknell vs. Boston University TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Michigan at Maryland TV: Fox 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota TV: BTN Radio: 590 Noon

Big South: Hampton vs. Winthrop TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 Noon

Patriot: Lafayette vs. Colgate TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

Missouri Valley: Bradley vs. Valparaiso TV: CBS 1:05 p.m.

Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb vs. Liberty TV: ESPN Radio: 1180 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita State TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Connecticut at Tulane TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State TV: CBS 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ACC: Florida State vs. N.C. State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.

Atlantic 10: VCU vs. Dayton TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Baylor at Iowa State TV: FSN Noon

SEC: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

American: South Florida vs. Connecticut TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Big Ten: Maryland vs. Ohio State TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

Big East: DePaul vs. Seton Hall TV: FS1 5 p.m.

American: Central Florida vs. Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 5:30 p.m.

Pac-12 final: Oregon vs. TBD TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1620 7 p.m.

Big East: Marquette vs. St. John’s TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

USHL

Fargo at Omaha Radio: 1290 4:05 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Big Ten finals TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 finals TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.

ACC finals TV: ACC 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lipscomb at Alabama TV: SEC 11 a.m.

North Carolina State at Virginia TV: ACC 2 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

Champions: Hoag Classic TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING

Minnesota vs. Boston TV: MLB Noon

Seattle vs. San Francisco TV: MLB 3 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston TV: NBA, FSN 5 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento TV: NBA 8 p.m.

NHL

St. Louis at Chicago TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Fanshield 500 TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Everton at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Munich TV: FS2 9:20 a.m.

Premier: Manchester City at Manchester United TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs. Mainz TV: FS2 11:50 a.m.

U.S. women vs. Spain TV: ESPN 4 p.m.

MLS: Nashville at Portland TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

MLS: Philadelphia Union at Los Angeles TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Lyon Open TV: Tennis 9 a.m.

Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 5:30 p.m.

XFL FOOTBALL

St. Louis at D.C. TV: FS1 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Nastia Liukin Cup TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Auburn at Florida TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.

