MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Memphis at Houston TV: CBS 11 a.m.
Patriot: Bucknell vs. Boston University TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Michigan at Maryland TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota TV: BTN Radio: 590 Noon
Big South: Hampton vs. Winthrop TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 Noon
Patriot: Lafayette vs. Colgate TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
Missouri Valley: Bradley vs. Valparaiso TV: CBS 1:05 p.m.
Atlantic Sun: Lipscomb vs. Liberty TV: ESPN Radio: 1180 2 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita State TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Connecticut at Tulane TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State TV: CBS 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois TV: BTN Radio: 94.5, 1420 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ACC: Florida State vs. N.C. State TV: ESPN2 11 a.m.
Atlantic 10: VCU vs. Dayton TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Baylor at Iowa State TV: FSN Noon
SEC: South Carolina vs. Mississippi State TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
American: South Florida vs. Connecticut TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Big Ten: Maryland vs. Ohio State TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
Big East: DePaul vs. Seton Hall TV: FS1 5 p.m.
American: Central Florida vs. Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 5:30 p.m.
Pac-12 final: Oregon vs. TBD TV: ESPN2 Radio: 1620 7 p.m.
Big East: Marquette vs. St. John’s TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
USHL
Fargo at Omaha Radio: 1290 4:05 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Big Ten finals TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
Big 12 finals TV: FSN Plus 6 p.m.
ACC finals TV: ACC 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lipscomb at Alabama TV: SEC 11 a.m.
North Carolina State at Virginia TV: ACC 2 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational TV: Golf 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
Champions: Hoag Classic TV: Golf 4:30 p.m.
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Minnesota vs. Boston TV: MLB Noon
Seattle vs. San Francisco TV: MLB 3 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota TV: FSN Plus 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston TV: NBA, FSN 5 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento TV: NBA 8 p.m.
NHL
St. Louis at Chicago TV: NBCSN 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Fanshield 500 TV: Fox 2:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Everton at Chelsea TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Munich TV: FS2 9:20 a.m.
Premier: Manchester City at Manchester United TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs. Mainz TV: FS2 11:50 a.m.
U.S. women vs. Spain TV: ESPN 4 p.m.
MLS: Nashville at Portland TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
MLS: Philadelphia Union at Los Angeles TV: FS1 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Lyon Open TV: Tennis 9 a.m.
Monterrey Open TV: Tennis 5:30 p.m.
XFL FOOTBALL
St. Louis at D.C. TV: FS1 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles TV: ESPN 8 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Nastia Liukin Cup TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Auburn at Florida TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Mississippi at Missouri TV: SEC 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky TV: SEC 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.