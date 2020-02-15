AUTO RACING
Daytona 500 TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Cincinnati at East Carolina TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Indiana at Michigan TV: CBS Noon
Villanova at Temple TV: ESPN Noon
Iowa at Minnesota TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 Noon
Tulane at Wichita State TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.
Duquesne at Fordham TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.
Memphis at Connecticut TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Missouri State at Indiana State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
San Diego State at Boise State TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 4:30 p.m.
Arizona State at California TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
North Carolina State at Boston College TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Utah at Oregon TV: FS1 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.
VCU at Dayton TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Florida State at Duke TV: ESPN2 Noon
Miami at Clemson TV: ACC Noon
Alabama at Georgia TV: SEC Noon
Iowa State at TCU TV: FSN Noon
Pittsburgh at Syracuse TV: FSN Plus Noon
Nebraska at Northwestern Radio: 590 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Louisville TV: ACC 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
Kansas State at Oklahoma TV: FS1 2 p.m.
Arkansas at Mississippi TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Mississippi State at Kentucky TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
LSU at Auburn TV: SEC 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
California at Stanford TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Sioux Falls Radio: 1290 5:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: CBS 2 p.m.
Champions: Chubb Classic TV: Golf 2 p.m.
NBA
NBA All-Star Game TV: TNT 7:20 p.m.
NHL
Detroit at Pittsburgh TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Boston at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
RUGBY
MLR: Atlanta at New Orleans TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Tottenham at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Munich at Koln TV: FS2 8:20 p.m.
Premier: Newcastle United at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 10:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Mainz TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
Liga MX: Tigres at Santos Laguna TV: FS2 6:30 p.m.
XFL FOOTBALL
St. Louis at Houston TV: FS1 5 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
USC at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Purdue at Illinois TV: BTN 1 p.m.
Michigan at Wisconsin TV: BTN 3 p.m.
