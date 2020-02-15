AUTO RACING

Daytona 500 TV: Fox 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cincinnati at East Carolina TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Indiana at Michigan TV: CBS Noon

Villanova at Temple TV: ESPN Noon

Iowa at Minnesota TV: FS1 Radio: 94.5, 1420 Noon

Tulane at Wichita State TV: CBSSN 1 p.m.

Duquesne at Fordham TV: NBCSN 1 p.m.

Memphis at Connecticut TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Missouri State at Indiana State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

San Diego State at Boise State TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

Denver at UNO Radio: 1180 4:30 p.m.

Arizona State at California TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

North Carolina State at Boston College TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Utah at Oregon TV: FS1 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan at Rutgers TV: BTN 11 a.m.

VCU at Dayton TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Florida State at Duke TV: ESPN2 Noon

Miami at Clemson TV: ACC Noon

Alabama at Georgia TV: SEC Noon

Iowa State at TCU TV: FSN Noon

Pittsburgh at Syracuse TV: FSN Plus Noon

Nebraska at Northwestern Radio: 590 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville TV: ACC 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.

Kansas State at Oklahoma TV: FS1 2 p.m.

Arkansas at Mississippi TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Kentucky TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

LSU at Auburn TV: SEC 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

California at Stanford TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota TV: BTN 6:30 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Sioux Falls Radio: 1290 5:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational TV: CBS 2 p.m.

Champions: Chubb Classic TV: Golf 2 p.m.

NBA

NBA All-Star Game TV: TNT 7:20 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Pittsburgh TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers TV: NBC 2:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.

RUGBY

MLR: Atlanta at New Orleans TV: CBSSN 5 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Tottenham at Aston Villa TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Munich at Koln TV: FS2 8:20 p.m.

Premier: Newcastle United at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 10:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at Mainz TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

Liga MX: Tigres at Santos Laguna TV: FS2 6:30 p.m.

XFL FOOTBALL

St. Louis at Houston TV: FS1 5 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

USC at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Purdue at Illinois TV: BTN 1 p.m.

Michigan at Wisconsin TV: BTN 3 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started