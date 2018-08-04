Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

MLB
L.A. Angels at Cleveland TV: TBS Noon
Kansas City at Minnesota TV: FSN Radio: 1620, 97.3 1 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs Radio: 104.1, 1490 1:20 p.m.
Houston-L.A. Dodgers or Detroit-Oakland TV: MLB 3 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston TV: ESPN Radio: 590 7 p.m.
PCL
Salt Lake at Omaha Radio: KZOT 1180 5:05 p.m.
GOLF
Women’s British Open TV: Golf 6 a.m.
Women’s British Open TV: NBC 10:30 a.m.
Bridgestone Invitational TV: Golf 11 a.m.
Bridgestone Invitational TV: CBS 1 p.m.
Champions: 3M Championship TV: Golf 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Barracuda Championship TV: Golf 5:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
IMSA: Continental Tire Road Race Showcase TV: FS1 1:30 p.m.
NASCAR: GoBowling at The Glen TV: NBC 2 p.m.
BASEBALL
Intermediate 50/70 World Series final TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
DRAG RACING
Northwest Nationals finals TV: Fox 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live TV: FS2 3 p.m.
SOCCER
Women: Mexico vs. Brazil TV: FS1 6:20 a.m.
Women: North Korea vs. England TV: FS1 9:20 a.m.
Women: New Zealand vs. Netherlands TV: FS2 9:20 a.m.
Women: France vs. Ghana TV: FS2 12:30 p.m.
MLS: Los Angeles at N.Y. Red Bulls TV: FS1 5 p.m.
MFL: Tijuana vs. Leon TV: FS1 8 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Senior League World Series final TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
TENNIS
World TeamTennis final TV: ESPN2 2 p.m.
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic final TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
WNBA
Washington at Dallas TV: NBA 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles TV: NBA 6 p.m.
