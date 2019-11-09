NFL

Kansas City at Tennessee TV: CBS Radio: 1620, 1290 Noon

Atlanta at New Orleans TV: Fox Noon

Miami at Indianapolis TV: CBS 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boston College at South Florida TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.

Wyoming at South Carolina TV: SEC 11 a.m.

Florida State at Florida TV: ESPN Noon

Youngstown State at Louisville TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at North Carolina State TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.

James Madison at Virginia TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UCLA TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

Illinois at Arizona TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

South Carolina at Maryland TV: ESPN 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Missouri Radio: 590 2 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Washington at Oregon State TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Louisiana State TV: SEC 3 p.m.

GOLF

Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Minnesota TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 6 p.m.

NHL

Florida at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL Noon

Toronto at Chicago TV: NHl 6 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Can-Am 500 TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Edmonton at Montreal TV: ESPN2 Noon

Winnipeg at Calgary TV: ESPN2 3:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Bremen at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 6:20 a.m.

Premier: Brighton at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Manchester City at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Freiburg TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

Serie A: Roma at Parma TV: ESPNews 10:55 a.m.

MLS Cup final: Seattle vs. Toronto TV: ABC 2 p.m.

FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal TV: FS1 4:50 p.m.

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna TV: FS2 6:30 p.m.

United States women vs. Costa Rica TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Big Ten quarterfinals TV: BTN 3 p.m.

Stanford at Washington TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Big Ten final: Penn State vs. Michigan TV: BTN 11 a.m.

ACC final: Virginia vs. North Carolina TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.

Big 12 final: TCU vs. Kansas TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.

American Conference final: USF vs. Memphis TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.

SEC final: Arkansas vs. South Carolina TV: SEC 1 p.m.

Big East final: Xavier vs. Georgetown TV: FS1 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Big Ten final: Penn State vs. Iowa TV: BTN 1 p.m.

