NFL
Kansas City at Tennessee TV: CBS Radio: 1620, 1290 Noon
Atlanta at New Orleans TV: Fox Noon
Miami at Indianapolis TV: CBS 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Boston College at South Florida TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
Wyoming at South Carolina TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Florida State at Florida TV: ESPN Noon
Youngstown State at Louisville TV: FSN Plus 1 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State TV: ESPNU 3 p.m.
Detroit Mercy at North Carolina State TV: FSN Plus 3 p.m.
James Madison at Virginia TV: ESPNU 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Michigan State TV: BTN 6 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UCLA TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
Illinois at Arizona TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina at Maryland TV: ESPN 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Missouri Radio: 590 2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Washington at Oregon State TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Louisiana State TV: SEC 3 p.m.
GOLF
Champions: Charles Schwab Cup Championship TV: Golf 2 p.m.
NBA
Denver at Minnesota TV: FSN 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City TV: FSN 6 p.m.
NHL
Florida at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL Noon
Toronto at Chicago TV: NHl 6 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Can-Am 500 TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Edmonton at Montreal TV: ESPN2 Noon
Winnipeg at Calgary TV: ESPN2 3:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Bremen at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 6:20 a.m.
Premier: Brighton at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Leverkusen at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Manchester City at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Freiburg TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
Serie A: Roma at Parma TV: ESPNews 10:55 a.m.
MLS Cup final: Seattle vs. Toronto TV: ABC 2 p.m.
FIFA U-17 World Cup quarterfinal TV: FS1 4:50 p.m.
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Santos Laguna TV: FS2 6:30 p.m.
United States women vs. Costa Rica TV: ESPN2 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Big Ten quarterfinals TV: BTN 3 p.m.
Stanford at Washington TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Big Ten final: Penn State vs. Michigan TV: BTN 11 a.m.
ACC final: Virginia vs. North Carolina TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Big 12 final: TCU vs. Kansas TV: FS1 12:30 p.m.
American Conference final: USF vs. Memphis TV: ESPNU 1 p.m.
SEC final: Arkansas vs. South Carolina TV: SEC 1 p.m.
Big East final: Xavier vs. Georgetown TV: FS1 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Big Ten final: Penn State vs. Iowa TV: BTN 1 p.m.
