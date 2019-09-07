Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
Kansas City at Jacksonville TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon
L.A. Rams at Carolina Radio: 1620 Noon
Atlanta at Minnesota TV: Fox Noon
Cincinnati at Seattle Radio: 590 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New England TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
U.S. OPEN TENNIS
Women’s doubles final TV: ESPN Noon
Men’s final TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
MLB
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets TV: TBS 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Miami Radio: 1180, 97.3 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Radio: 1490, 104.1 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland TV: MLB 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston TV: ESPN 7:05 p.m.
ROAD RUNNING
Fifth Avenue Mile TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas at Stanford TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma at Arizona State TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
WNBA
Minnesota at Los Angeles TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Italian Grand Prix TV: ESPN2 8:05 a.m.
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 9:30 a.m.
NASCAR: Brickyard 400 TV: NBC 1 p.m.
GOLF
European Open TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park TV: FS2 Noon
