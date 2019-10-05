You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

POSTGAME: NEBRASKA VS NORTHWESTERN

Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

  • Updated
  • 0

NFL

New England at Washington TV: CBS Noon

Chicago vs. Oakland TV: Fox Noon

Atlanta at Houston Radio: 1620 Noon

Baltimore at Pittsburgh Radio: 590 Noon

Green Bay at Dallas TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City TV: NBC Radio: 1620, 1290 7:20 p.m.

MLB DIVISION SERIES

NL: Atlanta at St. Louis TV: TBS 3:10 p.m.

NL: Los Angeles at Washington TV: TBS 6:45 p.m.

NHL

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders TV: NHL 6 p.m.

GOLF

European: Open de Espana TV: Golf 6 a.m.

LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 1 p.m.

Keeneland TV: NBC 3:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

MLL final TV: ESPN2 Noon

RUGBY

World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

SOCCER

Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Augsburg at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 6:20 a.m.

Premier: Chelsea at Southampton TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Berlin at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Manchester United at Newcastle TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Bremen at Frankfurt TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

Women: U.S. vs. South Korea TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

MLS: Portland at San Jose TV: ESPN 3 p.m.

WNBA FINALS

Washington at Connecticut TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: The Cup Series at Dover TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Michigan State at Michigan TV: BTN 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Ohio State at Rutgers TV: BTN 10 a.m.

Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 12:30 p.m.

San Diego State at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Kentucky at Tennessee TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford TV: Pac12 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Florida at Kentucky TV: SEC Noon

Mississippi State at South Carolina TV: ESPNU Noon

Washington State at USC TV: Pac12 2 p.m.

Illinois at Purdue TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 4 p.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Throughout the year, The Omaha World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see the commemorative pages.

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests