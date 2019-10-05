Sunday's TV/Radio Schedule

NFL
New England at Washington TV: CBS Noon
Chicago vs. Oakland TV: Fox Noon
Atlanta at Houston Radio: 1620 Noon
Baltimore at Pittsburgh Radio: 590 Noon
Green Bay at Dallas TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City TV: NBC Radio: 1620, 1290 7:20 p.m.
MLB DIVISION SERIES
NL: Atlanta at St. Louis TV: TBS 3:10 p.m.
NL: Los Angeles at Washington TV: TBS 6:45 p.m.
NHL
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders TV: NHL 6 p.m.
GOLF
European: Open de Espana TV: Golf 6 a.m.
LPGA: Volunteers of America Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: Shriners Hospital for Children Open TV: Golf 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 1 p.m.
Keeneland TV: NBC 3:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
MLL final TV: ESPN2 Noon
RUGBY
World Cup: New Zealand vs. Namibia TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Serie A: Udinese at Fiorentina TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Augsburg at Monchengladbach TV: FS1 6:20 a.m.
Premier: Chelsea at Southampton TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Berlin at Wolfsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Manchester United at Newcastle TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bremen at Frankfurt TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
Women: U.S. vs. South Korea TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
MLS: Portland at San Jose TV: ESPN 3 p.m.
WNBA FINALS
Washington at Connecticut TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: The Cup Series at Dover TV: NBCSN 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Michigan State at Michigan TV: BTN 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Ohio State at Rutgers TV: BTN 10 a.m.
Michigan State at Wisconsin TV: BTN 12:30 p.m.
San Diego State at UCLA TV: Pac12 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Kentucky at Tennessee TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
Washington at Stanford TV: Pac12 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Florida at Kentucky TV: SEC Noon
Mississippi State at South Carolina TV: ESPNU Noon
Washington State at USC TV: Pac12 2 p.m.
Illinois at Purdue TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
Washington at UCLA TV: Pac12 4 p.m.
