NFL
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon
Chicago at Minnesota TV: Fox Noon
Miami at New England Radio: 1620 Noon
Tennessee at Houston TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Dallas TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bryant at Maryland TV: BTN 11 a.m.
West Virginia vs. Ohio State TV: FS1 11 a.m.
Liberty at LSU TV: SEC 12:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Miami TV: ACC 1 p.m.
Massachusetts Lowell at Michigan TV: FS1 1 p.m.
Iona at Colorado TV: Pac12 1 p.m.
Appalachian State at North Carolina State TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Navy at Virginia TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.
Alabama State at Oregon TV: Pac12 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Auburn TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Loyola at VCU TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
South Dakota State at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 4:30 p.m.
Harvard at California TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
Richmond at Alabama TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at USC TV: Pac12 8 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
North Carolina State at Boston College TV: ACC 11 a.m.
Louisville at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.
South Dakota State at UNO Radio: 1180 2 p.m.
Providence at Villanova TV: FS1 3 p.m.
NBA
Houston at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: Chelsea at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Premier: Wolves at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Premier: Manchester City at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.