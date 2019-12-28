NFL

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City TV: CBS Radio: 1290 Noon

Chicago at Minnesota TV: Fox Noon

Miami at New England Radio: 1620 Noon

Tennessee at Houston TV: CBS 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Dallas TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bryant at Maryland TV: BTN 11 a.m.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State TV: FS1 11 a.m.

Liberty at LSU TV: SEC 12:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska TV: BTN Radio: 590 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Miami TV: ACC 1 p.m.

Massachusetts Lowell at Michigan TV: FS1 1 p.m.

Iona at Colorado TV: Pac12 1 p.m.

Appalachian State at North Carolina State TV: ACC 3 p.m.

Navy at Virginia TV: ESPN2 3 p.m.

Alabama State at Oregon TV: Pac12 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Auburn TV: SEC 3 p.m.

Loyola at VCU TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

South Dakota State at UNO TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1180 4:30 p.m.

Harvard at California TV: Pac12 5 p.m.

Richmond at Alabama TV: SEC 5:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at USC TV: Pac12 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

North Carolina State at Boston College TV: ACC 11 a.m.

Louisville at Syracuse TV: ESPN2 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at UNO Radio: 1180 2 p.m.

Providence at Villanova TV: FS1 3 p.m.

NBA

Houston at New Orleans TV: NBA 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Premier: Chelsea at Arsenal TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Premier: Wolves at Liverpool TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Premier: Manchester City at Sheffield TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription