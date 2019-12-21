NFL

Baltimore at Cleveland TV: CBS Noon

New Orleans at Tennessee Radio: 1620 Noon

Regional coverage TV: Fox Noon

Regional coverage TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago TV: NBC Radio: 1620, 1290 7:20 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lafayette at Rutgers TV: ESPNU Noon

Houston vs. Portland TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

New Mexico State at Mississippi State TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Yale at Clemson TV: ACC 3 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.

Xavier at TCU TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech vs. Boise State TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina State TV: ACC 5 p.m.

Ball State vs. Washington TV: ESPNU 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCLA at Indiana TV: BTN 11 a.m.

Manhattan at Nebraska Radio: 590 Noon

Stanford at Texas TV: ESPN2 Noon

Michigan at Florida State TV: ACC 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Arizona State at UNO Radio: 1180 4:07 p.m.

NBA

L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City TV: NBA, FSN 6 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 8:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL 11:30 a.m.

SOCCER

Serie A: Milan at Atalanta TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.

Manchester United at Watford TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.

Bundesliga: Berlin at Dusseldorf TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Chelsea at Tottenham TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Serie A: Juventus at Lazio TV: ESPNews 10:30 a.m.

Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Paderborn TV: FS1 11 a.m.

