NFL
Baltimore at Cleveland TV: CBS Noon
New Orleans at Tennessee Radio: 1620 Noon
Regional coverage TV: Fox Noon
Regional coverage TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago TV: NBC Radio: 1620, 1290 7:20 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lafayette at Rutgers TV: ESPNU Noon
Houston vs. Portland TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
New Mexico State at Mississippi State TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Yale at Clemson TV: ACC 3 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Seton Hall TV: FS1 3:30 p.m.
Xavier at TCU TV: ESPN2 4 p.m.
Georgia Tech vs. Boise State TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
The Citadel at North Carolina State TV: ACC 5 p.m.
Ball State vs. Washington TV: ESPNU 8:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UCLA at Indiana TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Manhattan at Nebraska Radio: 590 Noon
Stanford at Texas TV: ESPN2 Noon
Michigan at Florida State TV: ACC 12:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Connecticut TV: CBSSN 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Arizona State at UNO Radio: 1180 4:07 p.m.
NBA
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City TV: NBA, FSN 6 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers TV: NBA 8:30 p.m.
NHL
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers TV: NHL 11:30 a.m.
SOCCER
Serie A: Milan at Atalanta TV: ESPN2 5:25 a.m.
Manchester United at Watford TV: NBCSN 7:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Berlin at Dusseldorf TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Chelsea at Tottenham TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Serie A: Juventus at Lazio TV: ESPNews 10:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Paderborn TV: FS1 11 a.m.
